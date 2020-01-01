Salzburg's Ashimeru pleased to return to training

The Austrian Bundesliga has set sights on a June 2 restart date

Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed gladness over the return to training.

The Ghanaian midfielder shared photos of a training session with his teammates on Saturday.

The Austrian Bundesliga has been on hold since March 8 when the regular season concluded. The easing of government restrictions has made a return to action very feasible with the neighboring German Bundesliga already in action this weekend.

More teams

The coronavirus pandemic has affected 16,000 people in Austria with 628 deaths and 14,000 recoveries.

The league is set to start in the championship/relegation play-off format on June 2.

"It feels really great to be able to be on the pitch again together with the team!!," Ashimeru said in an Instagram post.

"Thanks to everyone that made it possible for us to get back to work."

Ashimeru has made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The 22-year old has been with Salzburg since 2017 but has spent the larger part of his time on loan at Austria Lustenau, Wolfsberger and St. Gallen where he made a combined 66 appearances and had a hand in 20 goals (eight goals, 12 assists).

Ashimeru is a one-time capped Ghana international, making his debut in a 1-1 friendly draw with Benin Republic on May 25,2017.

He started alongside Fatau Mohammed, Samuel Sarfo and Joseph Paintsil in midfield and was replaced by Isaac Twum after 61 minutes of play.

Salzburg have been the dominant force in the Bundesliga for the past few seasons, but this term, they were beaten by LASK who finished six points clear of them during the regular season.

Article continues below

They were also kicked out of the Champions League behind Liverpool and Napoli and also in the Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their dip in form has been attributed to the sale of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund who has already scored 13 goals in 12 outings for the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit, including 10 in nine in the Bundesliga.

He scored 28 goals for Salzburg prior to his departure of which a hat-trick against Genk, brace against Napoli and solo against Liverpool, all in the Champions League, were among.