Salisu’s Southampton own goal ignites new Ghana discussions

It was not a good day for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu as he returned to action for Southampton in their 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The centre-back was unlucky to put the ball in the back of his own net to hand the opposition a 2-0 lead, before James Ward-Prowse’s double leveled things up for the Saints in the matchday 34 away fixture at American Express Community Stadium.

Just saw Brighton’s two goals and let’s just say Mohammed Salisu is having an afternoon to forget… — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 24, 2022

Mohammed Salisu scoring an own goal to give brighton an upper hand in the game! wei y3 de bor World Cup?😂 — KELLY. (@Kelvinarthur__) April 24, 2022

Salisu to score was 33 odds pic.twitter.com/k0826BsXkN — ¹⁹MM🏅⚽️ (@orleansarkcess) April 24, 2022

salisu score own goal 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — melvin fort 🙇🏾‍♂️ (@m_holdbrook) April 24, 2022

Sunday’s game comes on the back of the Ghanaian being dropped to Southampton’s bench for their last two games following a poor showing in a 6-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Mohammed Salisu will come out better. Not good few weeks.



Own goal vs Brighton — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 24, 2022

So horrible few weeks for Salisu — KANYIRI (@SuburuAbdulai) April 24, 2022

Salisu has never been the same after the 6-0 lost to Chelsea — 4.24 (@thisisceekay) April 24, 2022

Interesting watching salisu scoring an own goal.. its just one of those days you can't have a good day always 😪.. — Sis akos❤💙 (@lhip_tea) April 24, 2022

After a strong start to the season, Salisu has become a target for Ghana’s national team, who are hoping to bring the 23-year-old on board for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

So is this the Salisu Ghanaians were begging him to play for us ? — 🆑♥️♥️♥️ (@NattyLeeCl) April 24, 2022

Salisu has never been the same since GFA started chasing him — 𝕵𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖊𝖆🇬🇭✨ (@jhu__nea__) April 24, 2022

The same Salisu Ghanaians are begging to come has scored an own goal.Told y’all he’s an EPL John Boye, nothing special 😂😂 — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 24, 2022

The defender has, however, rejected Ghana’s overtures so far, a decision which has not gone down well with some Ghana fans.

own goal by Salisu. the boy has not been okay since Ghanaians started talking about him. — EloRm🇬🇭🇪🇸 (@elorm_fcb) April 24, 2022

Salisu score own goal? I won't be surprised if one spiritual mann comes out tomorrow and say he has tied ein career because he refused to play for Ghana 😂😂😂 — Listowel😎🌍 (@korsogyiimi) April 24, 2022

Who knows 🤷🏾‍♂️ Maybe the gods are hunting Mohammed Salisu after he rejected Ghana called multiple times. 😎 pic.twitter.com/W7lbjb6Nuu — UMAR MOROSKI🤘🏾 (@UmarMoroski) April 24, 2022

Salisu scored an own goal and you people dey rate him??? Make he stay where he dey, we don’t want John Boye replica bia 😹😹 — ✞ 𝕹𝖎𝖎 𝕬𝖋𝖗𝖔 ✞ 𓃵🦅🇬🇭 (@heisniiafro_) April 24, 2022

Salisu rejected to play for the black stars and he has started scoring own goals, this is what happens when your country’s spirit isn’t behind you anymore. — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) April 24, 2022

Should Salisu avail himself to the Black Stars, he will be set for a battle with Leicester City man Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg ace Alexander Djiku for a place in Ghana’s central defence.

Amartey and Djiku is Clear of this Salisu fraud pic.twitter.com/YuoJ92QONX — Rex🌐👑 (@RexfordKingsley) April 24, 2022

Mohammed Salisu score own goal??



Amartey and Djiku rn pic.twitter.com/jEDt4jIauc — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) April 24, 2022

