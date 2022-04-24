Salisu’s Southampton own goal ignites new Ghana discussions
It was not a good day for Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu as he returned to action for Southampton in their 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.
The centre-back was unlucky to put the ball in the back of his own net to hand the opposition a 2-0 lead, before James Ward-Prowse’s double leveled things up for the Saints in the matchday 34 away fixture at American Express Community Stadium.
Sunday’s game comes on the back of the Ghanaian being dropped to Southampton’s bench for their last two games following a poor showing in a 6-0 defeat to Chelsea.
After a strong start to the season, Salisu has become a target for Ghana’s national team, who are hoping to bring the 23-year-old on board for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The defender has, however, rejected Ghana’s overtures so far, a decision which has not gone down well with some Ghana fans.
Should Salisu avail himself to the Black Stars, he will be set for a battle with Leicester City man Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg ace Alexander Djiku for a place in Ghana’s central defence.
What do you think accounts for Salisu’s disappointing performances of late? Does it have anything to do with his decision to turn down the Black Stars?
Do you think he will be better than Amartey or Djiku in the Ghana shirt? Let us know in the comments below.