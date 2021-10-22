Salisu: Southampton defender Bednarek opens up on rivalry with Ghanaian

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has revealed competition with the likes of Mohammed Salisu at the heart of the side's defence is helping bring the best out of him.

A first-choice centre-back last season, alongside Jannik Vestergaard, who left for Leicester City in August, the Poland international began the 2021-22 campaign on a slow note as he found himself out of the starting XI, largely owing to a late arrival to pre-season after playing for his country at the Uefa European Championship.

With Salisu and Jack Stephens, fourth-choice centre-back last season, forming a good partnership as the term began, Bednarek has had to wait to benefit from an injury to the latter to get back into the starting team.

"I am a professional. I knew what I had to do,” the Poland star told HampshireLive when asked if it was hard to settle back in at Saints following his Euro 2020 trip.

"The manager decided that [Mohammed] Salisu and Jack [Stephens] were defending in this new way better than me. That's it.

“It’s also a good boost for me, motivation to not get into a comfort zone and I always try to improve and that’s what I did.

“I think it’s a good season. It’s a moment where I’m improving, a moment where I’m learning and that’s what’s important – to not stay in the comfort zone but always be keen to improve and that’s what I’m doing."

Salisu, who was third-choice centre-back last season, has risen to become the club’s first-choice option this term, highlighting a significant rise in stock over the last few months.

So far this campaign, the Ghanaian has started in all but one of Southampton’s league matches, making a substitute entry in the only other game in which he did not make the XI.

The 22-year-old joined the Saints in a four-year deal last year, signing from La Liga fold Real Valladolid.

In his first season, he made 12 total league appearances for the English side, his limited game time partly due to stiff competition in defence and partly due to an unstable fitness.