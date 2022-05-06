Salisu: Black Stars fans unhappy with Ghana FA president for 'begging' Southampton defender

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu was on the end of criticism from a section Ghana fans after a clip of him and Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku surfaced online with the latter in Europe to convince a number of players to turn up for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With Okraku targeting foreign-born stars with Ghanian roots to have them switch nationalities, he is also believed to have tried to convince Ghana-born Salisu after he turned down call-ups to the Black Stars, claiming he needs time to make up his mind and fans are not happy at the 23-year-old.

🇬🇭 GFA president Kurt Okraku met with Mohammed Salisu last week 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/W9JNz0Yx0W — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 6, 2022

“Why are they still begging him, I don't get it,” wondered @Sark_wofase.

“You people should stop begging him aah. As if we don't have many alternatives aside from him,” commented @M3NSA___.

Some feel Ghana has enough quality to cope and do not need Salisu.

“Y [why] are they pampering this guy?” posed @pdee2131. He added: “Let’s maintain our squad even if we lose all the three matches [World Cup group] we will still be proud of them.”

A section of fans want Ghana to maintain the same squad that featured in the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

“Those who sacrificed blood and sweat in Nigeria amidst all the chaos and tension are the ones to play in Qatar, not when the turf is calm you import players into the squad,” replied @teddy_Dwyane.

However, some supporters feel Ghana does not have enough quality to compete with the best, hence the need for foreign-born stars.

“People don’t understand this is the World Cup,” said @Gr8Johnson777. He added: “A tournament not meant for the mediocre or lackluster teams. If they have to put together the best of players from every universe, so be it.”

Okraku, however steered clear of the topic.

“Took time off official duties to speak and to visit some Ghanaian players in the last few days. Salisu, I pray the almighty Allah continue to protect you. You have a big career ahead of you. Stay blessed,” he wrote on Facebook following the meeting.

That did not, however, stop fans from questioning Salisu’s loyalty.

“I don’t get it, how is Salisu a proud son of the land, how?” posed Kaleb Jones-quartey.

“Stop wasting your time on such a player. I bet you he has lost his name in the good books of Ghanaians,” added Emmanuel Irresistible Demzoaya.

Salisu has been a mainstay in Southampton’s defence this season, featuring in 34 games while scoring one goal.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey are among the other English-born stars with Ghanaian roots who are eligible to represent Ghana if they opt to change nationalities.