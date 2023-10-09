Through the pain barrier! Arsenal star William Saliba required painkilling injection to help Gunners complete shutout against Manchester City

After helping Arsenal keep a cleansheet in their 1-0 win over Manchester City, it was confirmed that William Saliba would be out injured for France.

Saliba played through pain against Man City

Had to take painkilling injections

Out for France squad for international break

WHAT HAPPENED? Didier Deschamps called upon Saliba for the international break, however after Arsenal's victory, it was revealed that he had withdrawn from the team. Saliba will stay with the Gunners, France declared in a press statement, and Nice's Jean-Claire Todibo would take Saliba's spot. Saliba used a painkilling injection to play despite the agony during Arsenal's victory against Manchester City, according to Sabre Desfarges.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In spite of his injury, the Frenchman was one of Arsenal's standout players in the win, winning all of his duels, not committing a single foul, not being dribbled past once, and passing with a 97% accuracy throughout the game.

WHAT NEXT? The Frenchman could be in action no earlier than October 21 when the Gunners take on the London rivals Chelsea in a bid to maintain their lead at the top of the standings.