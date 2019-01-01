Salah's goal for Liverpool was outrageous - Warnock

The former Reds defender was in awe of the Egyptian's effort on Tuesday night

Ex-Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has described Mohamed Salah's strike in the Reds' 2-0 victory away to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League as "outrageous".

After the Austrian champions put in a resolute performance in the first half, Jurgen Klopp's men broke the deadlock first through Salzburg old-boy Naby Keita, before Salah added the second less than a minute later, first beating a defender and then goalkeeper Cican Stankovic, before chipping the ball in from the right edge of the penalty area.

The goal drew rave reviews from across the football world because of the difficult angle from which Salah shot from.

"Well, it's an outrageous pass from Jordan Henderson," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He spins it from midfield and it's in behind the centre-back.

"Mo Salah reads the situation because the defender gets a touch. Stankovic in no-mans-land again.

"Salah just pushes round him. The angle is outrageous. I'm thinking 'it's on your weaker foot, Mo, you cannot hit this'. He does and puts it in and it's an outrageous finish. The hardest finish of the night."

Salah's effort has now put him on 27 goal involvements in the Champions League since arriving from Roma in 2017, one short of Lionel Messi's tally within that period.

The former Chelsea forward has also now scored 200 career goals for both club and country.

Liverpool's victory saw them finish as winners of Group E, one point ahead of Napoli who trashed bottom club Genk 4-0 in the other group game.