Salah wants to make Liverpool history by winning quadruple

Mohamed Salah is hopeful Liverpool can win a historic quadruple in the ongoing 2021/22 season.

The Reds won the Carabao Cup in February, and they are in contention for the Premier League title, the Uefa Champions League and the FA Cup.

On Sunday, they will be making a trip to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City, who have a one-point lead at the top of the table.

"We wish we can do four," Salah made his wish known as quoted by the club's website.

"We have never done four before. This season we are really close and we are in top form.

"We have won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully we can win the next game.

"We look at this situation now and we just have to enjoy it. We can't be in this situation and feel pressure. We just have to enjoy it and go for everything."

The 29-year-old Egypt international also commented on the team's chances of going to the summit of the Premier League table by virtue of getting a win on Sunday.

"[Manchester City] are a point ahead and play at home. I think that gives them more of an advantage.

"However, we are experienced players now and we've played together for four or five years. We know how to play big games. Hopefully, we will win the next game but if you ask me about the advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home.

"The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger.

"The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it."

In the previous meeting at Anfield, the two sides played a 2-2 draw. Salah scored and assisted Sadio Mane while City got their goals through Philip Forden and Kevin De Bruyne.

The two teams will meet once again on April 16 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.



Liverpool also have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, after beating Benfica 3-1 away from home in their quarter-final first-leg in midweek.