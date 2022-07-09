'Salah's message was clear' - Klopp reveals he Egypt international will stay at Liverpool

The Pharaohs skipper extended his stay at the Reds until 2025 and his manager insists he saw the new deal coming

Egypt attacker Mohamed Salah had always wanted to stay at Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The 30-year-old's initial deal with the English side was sent to expire at the end of next season. Discussions over a new contract dragged until a couple of days ago when the Pharaohs captain agreed to stay at the club until 2025.

Klopp insists his star player had always wanted to stay but the negotiations took long because of different factors.

"I knew it would happen, it was always clear Mo wants to stay – that was always the message," the 55-year-old former Borussia Dortmund coach said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"I spoke to him obviously and it was always clear: 'I want to stay.' But it's an important contract, different things have to be considered and that's what takes time sometimes.

"We cannot always fulfil the expectations from the outside world – there's an ending contract, next year it will end, so sort it now.

"Things need time. But we are obviously experienced enough to deal with these kinds of things."

Klopp further suggested Liverpool are lucky to have a player of Salah's quality since getting one like him is not possible.

"He is very happy now that he can extend his time here. We are very happy, a world-class player," the tactician continued.

"Imagine you have to sign Mo Salah now; he's in another club and you want a player with the numbers he created over the years. It's pretty much not possible. But we have him and he wants to stay – very good news."

Salah scored 31 goals in 49 matches last season in all competitions as Liverpool reached the final of Uefa Champions League where they narrowly lost to Real Madrid.

The Reds finished second, behind champions Manchester City, in the Premier League but ended up winning the FA and League Cups.