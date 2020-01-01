Salah always planned to land Champions League & Premier League crowns with Liverpool

The Egyptian forward made a move to Anfield in the summer of 2017 and claims it was always his intention to savour domestic and European glory

Mohamed Salah says it was always his intention to take in Champions League and Premier League glory with Liverpool.

The Egyptian arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2017 when both of those prizes were a pipedream for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp had made the Merseyside outfit competitive again, but a long wait for major silverware was being taken in.

Salah helped to get Liverpool back into the winners’ enclosure, with his remarkable goal return seeing a European crown secured in 2019.

That has been followed by a first league title win for 30 years, with the Reds finishing 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Salah claims that was part of the plan from the moment he returned to England, with the 28-year-old forward telling Liverpool’s ‘Champions’ series: “Always when people asked me what you prefer, Premier League or Champions League? I always say both - thankfully we’ve got both. That’s great.

“It [winning the league this season] feels great… It’s great, it’s unbelievable. Since I came here I said I wanted to win the Premier League with this club. What I’m seeing from the fans and the people here is unbelievable, I’m really happy and enjoying it.”

Salah added on the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title in 2019 proving to be a catalyst for Liverpool’s record-setting efforts this season: “OK, first of all, it’s great to win the Champions League because it’s still the Champions League - wow, what an achievement for the team.

“Then, losing the Premier League with one point is also kind of disappointing, but if you see how many points we got in the season, and how we played, we were also proud of ourselves. But it’s kind of disappointing because we lost in the end. But the good thing is that we fought back and we won it.”

Liverpool were also able to use the heartache of suffering a Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018 as added motivation in their pursuit of top honours.

“I’m sure, yeah,” Salah said. “It gave us more confidence.

“Imagine we lost the Champions League for the second time, the second year in a row and lost the Premier League with one point difference… you’re going to be disappointed. But it gave us more confidence.”