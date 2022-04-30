Salah on the bench? Liverpool fans grill Klopp’s selection for Newcastle clash

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bench Mohamed Salah for the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park has divided online opinion.

Although Liverpool are unbeaten this season when Salah hasn't started, a number of fans feel the Egyptian should have been in the staring XI nonetheless. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other regular first-teamers who have been benched for the away game.

One fan stated Klopp will be stunned by his action of having the Egyptian on the bench against the Magpies.

Salah on the bench too? Lmaoooo Klopp is about to get the shock of his life — Dotnet Don (@0nke_) April 30, 2022

Jürgen, I was happy about the new contract but Salah *and* Alexander-Arnold on the bench? #FPL — Kate Neilan (@Magic_Kitten) April 30, 2022

Another linked Salah’s appearance on the bench with his contract situation at the Merseyside club.

Salah on the bench?? He definitely ain’t tryna sign that contract 😂😂😂 — Qace Walker 🇬🇭 (@qace14_) April 30, 2022

While some were outrightly amused by Klopp’s selection for a game they must win to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Salah on bench and milner starting? Yeah we aint winning today 😭 — hamza naseem (@nasheemspeaks) April 30, 2022

Now why would Klopp bench Salah an Trent while challenging for the title?

Against this on form Newcastle side? — 3rd August❤ (@_Milli__) April 30, 2022

Salah is on the bench. He might come on later on the game depending on how Liverpool is doing. So having him at anytime scorer is kinda risky but possible if he comes on. pic.twitter.com/igZfXPowns — Zen (@Hustler810) April 30, 2022

Salah on the bench, my FPL captain on the bench. Somebody hold me😭 — Koré #techjr (@Eli_Cube) April 30, 2022

Others had a reason not to be shocked by the line-up and chose to peg hope on Salah and Thiago making a positive impact should they be involved as substitutes.

Salah and Thiago on the bench⚽️ they're going to be game changers should they come on⚽️ come on you reds!🔴🔴 — Dom🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇲🇾⚽️🐐 (@DominicPrice96) April 30, 2022

It is weird to see Salah on the bench but the boss always has a plan, come on Reds #YNWA — The Big Man (@_Sankwela) April 30, 2022

Cant believe salah is on the bench — Lfc Lee (@lfcelite76) April 30, 2022

Some opted to disagree with those who question the selection and said it shows Liverpool has enough quality to allow Klopp to draft a starting XI without Salah and other regular starters.

Imagine having the luxury to leave Mo Salah, Thiago and Trent on the bench. Liverpool has really improved in terms of quality personnel — Known Unknown (@KayBips1) April 30, 2022

Salah, Fabinho, Thiago, TAA, & Konate all on the bench. That’s the kind of strength in depth Arsenal can only dream about at the moment. — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) April 30, 2022

Liverpool has Salah Trent Thiago Konate and Fabinho on the bench and still has a class starting lineup

Unreal squad depth — Elias (@Elias_FCB19) April 30, 2022

Liverpool squad construction has been superb. Gradual increments to the point that they can face an in-form Premier league team with Salah, Thiago, Fabinho, TAA on the bench — Manuel (@Emma_V2) April 30, 2022

Put Liverpool's bench from today on any squad and it becomes an instant title contender. Incredible talent - Konate, TAA, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah - getting some rest at Newcastle. #newliv #lfc — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) April 30, 2022

Surprised by Klopp's decision to bench Salah? Tell us what you think in the comment section.