Salah's Olympic Games participation will motivate Australia – Paderborn’s Iredale

The 21-year-old striker disclosed that the Reds ace's involvement for the Pharaohs in Tokyo would help fuel the Olyroos’ determination

John Iredale claimed that Mohamed Salah’s involvement in the Tokyo Olympic Games football event would be a motivating factor for Australia.



In the draw conducted on Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, Graham Arnold’s boys were handed some hard-hitting Group C opponents. There, they will tackle the reigning African U23 kings, Spain as well as 2004 & 2008 winners Argentina.

Although the tournament is primarily a competition for Under-23 players, nations are allowed to pick three footballers over the age of 23, allowing them to select some of their biggest stars to participate in the Games.



To that effect, head coach for Egypt Shawki Gharib has selected Salah and Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny as overage players for the championship.

Iredale admitted that his country has been handed a tough draw, but he is optimistic that the squad picked for the Games will do the country proud.

He also added that should the Liverpool superstar eventually represent the North Africans, that would boost the spirit of the Olyroos.

“Playing against countries like this, you expect everyone to really lift their game to make our country proud,” the Paderborn striker told the World Game.



“We aren’t going to Japan to make up numbers. ‘Arnie’ has always said we are going there to win a medal and I believe whoever is selected in the final squad will not go down without a fight.

“If it’s true and Salah does play in the Olympics, then it only adds another layer of motivation for us to prove to the world how much spirit and determination Australians have.

“I think we can for sure [get out of the group]. In a tournament like this, it can very much come down to who wants it more in each game.”

Echoing this optimism is midfielder Daniel Bouman who labelled the draw as “very exciting times for everyone that is involved”.



“It’s definitely a tough draw, no denying that but still a very exciting one,” the Mariners forward said.



“It’s a great opportunity for us young Australian players to potentially play against some of the best players in the world.



“We’ll really be able to test ourselves, it’s a great opportunity for everyone involved- players and staff- and I have no doubt that, whoever gets to represent our country, will give their absolute all and do Australia proud.



“It's football, which means anything can happen. Anyone can beat anyone. We'll be going into the tournament positive and excited at what is ahead."

Australia commence their campaign against their South American foes on July 22 at the Sapporo Dome, before squaring up against Spain three days later.

Their showdown against Egypt takes place on July 28 at the Miyagi Stadium.