Salah matches Vardy's record with goal in Liverpool's comeback win over Newcastle United

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has equalled Jamie Vardy's goal involvement record in their 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Salah's goal in Wednesday's Premier League encounter means he has now scored or assisted a goal in 15 consecutive league games, a record that was first set by Vardy in the 2015-16 season.

Liverpool found the themselves in the first 10 minutes at Anfield through Jonjo Shelvey's opener but Diogo Jota's equaliser in the 21st minute inspired them to stretch their unbeaten home run to 18 matches.

Four minutes after the Portuguese's effort, Salah found the back of the net to put the Reds in the lead with his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold later wrapped up the victory with his goal in the 87th minute

Salah's contribution of 15 goals and nine assists in 17 league appearances this season puts him behind Alan Shearer who is the only player in Premier League history to have had more goal involvements before Christmas in a single campaign (16 goals and nine assists in the 1994-95 season).

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has praised the two-time African Footballer of the Year as the 'best player in the world' at the moment.

"It’s mad. He is the best player in the world right now, it goes without saying," the England told the club's website. "He’s scoring or creating or doing everything game in, game out.

"He’s having an incredible season. I think that’s on his mind, he wants to break every record in the book, he wants to go and put his name in the history books.

"He’s doing that, he’s done that from the first season he came in. He hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal, he’ll be looking to break every record he can again."

Liverpool are second in the league table and the victory stretched their tally to 40 points after 17 matches, just a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Salah's goalscoring form comes as good news for Egypt ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon which will start on January 9.

The Pharaohs are paired against Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.