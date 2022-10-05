Mohamed Salah moved level with Thierry Henry in Champions League goals for English clubs after he scored against Rangers in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Salah scored from the spot to seal the win

Egypt international has two Champions League goals this season

He now has 35 goals, same as Henry, and one behind Drogba

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egypt international continued with his remarkable run in the European competition after finding the back of the net against Rangers at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a sumptuous free-kick from 25 yards out to put the Reds ahead before Salah doubled the lead from the penalty spot shortly after the break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Egypt international was the most outstanding player in the fixture as he had three shots on target and created three chances.

He also scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool to move level with former Arsenal captain Henry in the list of players to have scored for English sides in the competition.

Salah is now one goal behind Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who has 36, the same as Sergio Aguero, formerly of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Salah's strike took him to 42 Champions League goals in the African top scorer's table, two behind leader Drogba, who has 44, Samuel Eto'o is third with 33 and Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich fourth with 25 goals.

ALL EYES ON: Heading into the fixture, Salah was in the spotlight having failed to score in five straight Premier League matches.

The last league goal for the 30-year-old came in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on August 22 while his first for the campaign was against Fulham in a 2-2 draw on August 6.

THE VERDICT: In the Champions League, Salah already has two goals to his name having opened his account in the 2-1 victory against Ajax at Anfield on September 13.

His effort against Rangers will be a great boost for his scoring confidence heading into subsequent matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Pharaoh and Liverpool will shift their focus to the league where they will travel to face high-riding Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday before they head to Scotland for their second meeting against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on October 12.