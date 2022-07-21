Salah is best in the world and Egypt want to create a younger version - Vitoria lauds Liverpool star

The 52-year-old tactician is happy with his new role and promises to develop youngsters to greater heights

New Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has stated he is keen on creating a new Mohamed Salah.

The Portuguese was appointed to lead the Pharaohs after the sacking of Ehab Galal in the wake of the country's 4-1 loss to South Korea in a friendly match.

Article continues below

The 52-year-old is delighted to get an opportunity to coach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finalists and is committed to help the team improve.

"I respect all the players in the national team. Mohamed Salah is obviously the best in the world, but we will try to create a new Salah in Egypt," Vitoria said as quoted by Kingfut.

"Coaching the Egyptian national team for me is an honour and I am happy that I am here. We have a plan for the coming years,” Vitória said in his unveiling press conference.

"Starting from today, you can consider me an Egyptian like all of you, and I hope that we will achieve our goals but we must be a united front.

"I love working with young people and our project for the next four years aligns with my ideas and hopefully, we will succeed through it."

The former Benfica coach has further suggested he will need time to improve the Pharaohs' performance.

"I am not a magician, but I will try to implement our ideas, improve the performances and play our football, but this will not happen overnight," Vitoria continued.

"The biggest thing for me is that I am here in a country that breathes football and millions of fans will support us on our mission.

"When Hazem Emam told me about the Egyptian national team opportunity and proposed the offer, I did not think twice about it.

"Egypt has quality football players, but we must work to improve the performance and quality of the players on an individual level."

The country lost to Senegal in the Afcon final and failed to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after again falling to the same opponent on penalties.