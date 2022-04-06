'Salah has had exceptional season and deserves Liverpool contract' - Arsenal legend Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Mohamed Salah deserves a new contract at Liverpool after his consistent displays.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent in 2023, and his representatives are currently negotiating with the Reds on the way forward.

Despite agreeing that Salah has been exceptional, the former Arsenal manager was not sure about the length of the contract. Wenger further stated other players might push for better pay if Salah gets what he wants.

"[Giving Salah a better deal] sorts one problem out and creates another one straight away. You are sometimes in this position," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"You have to do the maximum to keep this player knowing that other players are not far from him, but there is not enough money anymore to satisfy them because you’ve spent too much on this one.

"He [Salah] has had an exceptional season and since he’s come in, every year he’s been better. He deserves his contract.

"The only thing is that once they are 30 years old, it’s always how long do you sign them because you know the best paid is already over their peak."

In a recent interview, Egypt Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi claimed Salah is keen to extend his stay at Liverpool despite his request for the Reds forward to find a new team.

"I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next," Sobhi told Egyptian radio as quoted by The Metro.

"I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool.

"There are campaigns against Salah directed by some to bring him down, but I asked him not to pay attention to them."