Salah gives Elliott 'things to work on': Egypt captain's Liverpool influence explained

Recently the teenager signed a long-term deal with the Reds after playing a vital role in helping the club perform arguably well last season

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott has revealed how Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is playing a vital role in helping his development as a player and taking his game to the next level.

The 19-year-old recently extended his stay at the club after signing a new long-term deal. The new contract was a reward for the 22 senior appearances made last season, as the Reds won the League and FA Cups.

When asked who has been influential on his Anfield career, the youngster was quick to explain how the Pharaohs attacker and captain Jordan Henderson have impacted him.

"To be honest, all of them have done it. They have all helped me along the way. But I think I would say more Salah and the skip, to be fair – Hendo," Elliott told the club's website

"Just because I have been playing on that right side now, it is more kind of in their positions and around their playing qualities. So, for me, it is the two who have helped me out and brought me aside and said you need to do this, or you can try this.

"Especially Mo, he is always giving me different things to work on. He is always telling me to follow him in training or follow him in the gym so he can help me out along the way and stuff. I mean, everyone, as I said, has done it in the journey so far and they’re all willing to help whoever."

The 2022/23 campaign has already started and the teenager believes it is another opportunity to show his worth.

"I think [this feels like the biggest season of my life]. I think for myself, personally, I have a lot to prove and the team has a lot to prove," Elliot continued.

"Last season, unfortunately, we didn’t win the Prem or the Champions League. We were so close to doing it, it was unfortunate for us, but I think for the team and myself it’s a big season.

"It’s always going to be a big season. No matter where you go in your football career a season is going to have a lot of ups and downs and a lot of pressure.

"It’s just down to you whether you can handle it and make sure you perform under this pressure, especially at Liverpool."

The English youngster further insisted it is a privilege to play for the club and will go the extra mile to show how much wearing the Reds jersey means to him.

"It’s such a big club, there are world-class players around the team so there’s no room for slacking or not performing to the best of your abilities, so there’s always that in the back of my mind," he added.

"At the same time, it’s always a pleasure and it’s always a dream of mine to play for Liverpool so that’s why I’m always trying to give 110 percent and always trying to go that extra mile just to give to the fans [and] show how much Liverpool means to me and how much I care about this team."