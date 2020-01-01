Salah extends remarkable Liverpool record against Crystal Palace

Having found the net against the Eagles on Wednesday, no player has scored more goals at home than the Egyptian international this season

Mohamed Salah’s notable Premier League scoring form for Liverpool continued in Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace.

The Egypt international got a goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men smashed the Eagles for four at the Anfield Stadium.

With the Reds taking a 23rd-minute lead through Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonderful free-kick, Salah doubled his team’s lead a minute before the half-time break.

In the process, the 28-year-old recorded his 15th English topflight goal at Anfield this season, with no other player scoring more than ten home goals in the tournament so far.

15 - Mo Salah has scored 15 @premierleague goals at Anfield this season - no other player has scored more than 10 home goals in the competition this term. Indeed, the Egyptian has scored in each of his last six home league games for the Reds (seven goals). Comforts. pic.twitter.com/AkHktVMV6k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Also, the former AS Roma man has now scored seven times in each of his last six fixtures on Liverpool’s home ground.

Salah was handed a starter’s role against Palace after missing his team’s 0-0 draw against Everton on Sunday due to fitness concern. He accentuated his importance to the squad by ensuring that the Reds moved closer to emerging as league champions.

He also turned provider for Sadio Mane’s goal with his throughball allowing the Senegalese run on goal before navigating a low shot past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

For his contribution against Roy Hodgson’s side, the two-time African Player of the Year recorded 82 touches, five shots, 67 passing and a passing accuracy of 77.6 %.

Mane who scored his 15th league goal of the season from 28 matches was replaced with six minutes to play by Guinea international Naby Keita.

Cote d’Ivoire international Wilfred Zaha was a first half substitute for Max Meyer after an early injury forced him off the field of play. Ghana star and the Eagles’ leading scorer Jordan Ayew could not add to his goal tally so far as he was marked out by the hosts’ backline anchored by Virgil van Dijk. Nevertheless, he was replaced by Cameroon prospect Brandon Pierrick after 84 minutes.

Luka Milivojevic came in for Cheikhou Kouyate with 24 minutes left to play, while Jeffrey Schlupp was not listed for the showdown.

Liverpool have time to recover before they travel to the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City on July 2. Hodgson’s Palace are in action prior to then, however, welcoming Burnley to Selhurst Park on Monday.