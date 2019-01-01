Salah doesn’t care about expectations of others as Liverpool star maintains tunnel vision

The Egyptian forward has become a global superstar, which has his every performance under the microscope, but he is eager to avoid external influences

Mohamed Salah claims to not “care what people expect from me”, with the Liverpool forward eager to maintain tunnel vision and keep his focus locked on being the best he can possibly be.

The Egyptian’s exploits over recent years have catapulted him to the very top of the game, with the 27-year-old now slotting seamlessly into the ‘superstar’ talent bracket.

Added pressure has not weighed heavy on his shoulders to this point, with a stunning tally of goals for Liverpool taken to 79 in just 120 appearances.

He has already collected a PFA Player of the Year award and two Premier League Golden Boots since returning to English football in 2017, while becoming a talismanic presence for club and country.

Salah is aware that his every move and performance is now dissected in minute detail, with any supposed dip sparking mass debate, but claims to be turning a deaf ear to external influences.

“To be fair, I don’t care what people expect from me,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“As much as the team is winning and I’m scoring goals, it’s fine.

“I don’t have to care what the people expect from me because that is something which puts more pressure on you and makes you not perform good.

“I’m just doing what I want to do and I’m happy about it – that’s it.”

Liverpool will be looking for Salah to deliver another inspirational display on Sunday when they welcome fellow Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City to Anfield.

It is being suggested that victory for the Reds would see Jurgen Klopp’s side get one hand on the English top-flight crown, but those in an ambitious squad are not buying into that mindset just yet.

Salah said: “They were talking about that in December last year – six, seven points, it’s over. It’s not over.

“It’s three games, so if you have a period of time where you lose two games, then you are in trouble again.

“Even if you win, there is still a long way. We are still in October, November so it’s still early to talk about the Premier League.”

Liverpool will head into a meeting with City sat six points clear of the reigning champions, but aware that the Blues reined them in last season to pip them at the Premier League post.