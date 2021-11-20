‘Salah deserves it’ – Parlour backs Liverpool star to ‘demand what he wants’

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Mohamed Salah has proved week-in week-out that he is a great player who deserves much more if he pens fresh terms with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has been in great form for the Reds in this campaign, managing 10 goals from 11 appearances in the Premier League, but has 19 months left on his contract.

With reports earlier this week suggesting Barcelona's new manager Xavi has made him a priority signing, the former Gunners legend has claimed Salah can ask for and get whatever he wants from a new deal.

“He’s been unbelievable [Salah], frightening with how he’s played this season, the goals he’s scored,” Parlour said as quoted by TalkSPORT. “He’s done it at the right time because now he can demand what he wants really with his new contract.

“I’m sure his representatives are saying to Liverpool ‘wait a minute, he deserves £400,000-a-week’.

“If you’re Liverpool owners, yeah he does deserve it because what he’s done on that field has been absolutely brilliant. He does it week-in, week-out.”

Parlour, who won three Premier League and four FA Cup titles with Arsenal, has also predicted Liverpool will struggle in the top-flight when they lose Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January.

“I can’t look past Liverpool,” Parlour explained when tasked whether Jurgen Klopp’s side has a chance to win the Premier League title. “The problem with Liverpool is the Africa Nations, that can affect them big time, they lose Mane and Salah.”

On Friday, former England defender Glen Johnson maintained Salah is currently the best player in the world.

“He’s definitely up there, I can’t think of anybody else who is scoring goals the way he is at the moment,” Johnson said.

“It’s the way he’s doing certain things. He’s scoring from stupid angles; he’s putting three defenders on their backsides. He’s embarrassing people at the moment and playing with that confidence.

“I can’t see what striker I would pick over him at the moment. He’s the top pick for me and it’s all down to his hard work. He keeps himself in great shape. He clearly trains very hard and has found loads of confidence and belief in himself, and that’s just kicked him onto a new platform.

Article continues below

“He keeps proving it and we shouldn’t question anything. He has been doing it and is continuing to do it at the moment so should be getting a few more pats on the back.”

Salah will hope to continue with his goalscoring form when Liverpool take on Arsenal on Saturday.