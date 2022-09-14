The Danish midfielder feels the impressive displays of the Liverpool superstar puts him heads and shoulders above the rest from the continent

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has named Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as the best African player he has come up against.

Eriksen played for Tottenham Hotspur for seven years, from 2013 to 2020, before returning to the Premier League with Brentford earlier this year and eventually United in the summer.

During that period, he has come against a number of high-profile African players among them Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure, but he believes the Egyptian is heads and shoulders above the rest.

“I would have to say Salah,” said Eriksen when asked to name the best African player he has faced.

“He has been in the Premier League for a few years and also previously at Chelsea.

"But to play the level he has done, over the last few years, it has been pretty impressive.”

Salah, who ended his four-game goal drought by scoring Liverpool’s opener in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League, has been at Liverpool since signing for £36.5 million from AS Roma in 2017.

He has established himself as one of the world’s most feared forwards, having broken a number of records since joining Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Salah has scored 160 goals in 263 games in his time at Anfield, helping the Reds to Premier League, Champions League, FA and Carabao Cup wins in that period.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner started the current campaign by getting his now customary Premier league opening day goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham, the goal coming after he had starred in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City when he scored an provided an assist as they won 3-1.

But he had endured an unusual goal drought, going four straight games without scoring, having netted in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on August 22 before Tuesday’s strike.

The Egyptian, who has had a say on who wins the Golden Boot Award since signing for Liverpool, finds himself playing catch-up as he has just two in the Premier League so far this season while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland leads with 10.

Salah’s 160 goals keep him into eighth place on Liverpool’s list of all-time top scorers, just behind the legendary Kenny Daglish, who has 172.