‘Saka would have long wait behind Robertson at Liverpool’ – Arsenal star only of interest as a free agent, says McManaman

The former Reds star can see the potential in a Gunners starlet, but is not convinced that Jurgen Klopp needs to be pushing to land the 18-year-old

Bukayo Saka may be sparking interest from Liverpool but the Reds should only be interested if the Arsenal youngster ever became available as a free agent, says Steve McManaman.

The 18-year-old Gunners academy graduate is only tied to terms at Emirates until the summer of 2021.

Those in north London are eager to put an extension in place, but no deal has been done as yet.

More teams

That has led to suggestions that Saka could be targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, with Premier League rivals eager to buy into the teenager’s versatility and potential.

McManaman can see why a highly-rated talent is generating speculation, but is eager to point out that anyone arriving at Anfield to fill a role on the left, is going to have a “long wait” for regular action behind the likes of Andy Robertson.

“He looks like a really good player, but he’s incredibly young,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“If there are contract issues and he ever becomes available on a free transfer then that’s a no brainer because you’re taking someone on a free contract who’s young and has a lot of potential.

“If he continues his development at left-back, then he’s not as good as Andy Robertson at the moment.

“If he does join Liverpool then he’s got a long wait and Liverpool already have a couple of young left-backs waiting in the wings who we’ve seen in the FA Cup this year, who would probably be on a par with Bukayo Saka at this moment in time.

“It all depends on numerous things such as economics and whether it’s a deal that Liverpool thinks is worth doing. They may think that it’s a deal not necessarily in need, but they may do it anyway.”

Liverpool are considered to be in greater need of attacking reinforcements this summer rather than another option for left-back or their midfield unit.

Article continues below

Arsenal are also understandably reluctant to part with a home-grown star.

Former Gunners winger Ray Parlour is eager to see an extension put in place, telling talkSPORT: “I think he has to get tied down now on a new contract. I think they are trying to organise it at the moment.”

Saka has 25 appearances for Arsenal this season, recording three goals and eight assists.