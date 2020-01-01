Saka: Arsenal star proud of Nigerian heritage, undecided about international future

The 18-year-old is eligible to play for the Super Eagles and the Three Lions but has not made up his mind on the country to represent

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has revealed he is proud of his Nigerian heritage but he is yet to decide on his international future.

The versatile forward was born in England to Nigerian parents and has featured for the European country’s youth side at various levels.

Having not played for the Three Lions at senior level, however, the 18-year-old is still eligible to represent the West Africans.

The forward has been in fine form for the Gunners in the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 38 games across all competitions and could be rewarded with an international call-up soon.

Saka stated he is open to representing the Super Eagles and the Three Lions but admitted he is yet to make up his mind on the country of his choice.

"It's a tough choice. I'm happy to have represented England at youth level but I'm also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents,” Saka told Sky Sports.

"We haven't been picked by any team so it's about staying humble and when the time comes we'll make the decision."

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick recently stated the federation will not beg the winger or any player to represent the Super Eagles, although he revealed the forward will be welcomed if he decides to play for the three-time African Champions.

Chelsea and England players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have previously turned down a chance to play for the Super Eagles.

The likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Shola Ameobi have featured for the youth teams of England before pleading their allegiances to the West Africans.

Saka is also delighted with his development under manager Mikel Arteta and praised the Spanish tactician.

"Being young and at a big club if you are in the team over an experienced professional the manager is basically telling you without speaking that I believe in you," he continued.

"[He's saying] go and do what you can do and that belief gives me so much confidence. Arteta is so detailed and clear and a lot of the players will tell you we are learning from him.

"I feel like we're going in the right direction and we're working hard to hit the ground running next season."

Saka was promoted to the Gunners first team in 2018 and made his debut in a Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.

The winger, who recently signed a new contract with Arsenal, has since become a key member of the Gunners squad and will hope to help his side finish the 2019-20 Premier League season with a victory against Watford on Sunday.