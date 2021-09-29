SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka squad list and fixtures
Sri Lankan national team coach Amir Alagic was overseeing the preparations of his team for the SAFF Championship 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They were supposed to fly to Qatar but due to visa problems, they had to change their destination to Saudi Arabia. They reached Maldives on Tuesday and will now undergo a three-day quarantine.
Edison Figurado was recalled to the national team after a few years, and Aman Faizer was also summoned after he missed out on the World Cup qualifiers against Lebanon and South Korea in June. Marvin Hamilton (Whitehawk FC) and Dillon De Silva (QPR U23) will join the squad directly in Maldives from their respective outfits in England.
The Golden Army will play their opening match against Bangladesh on October 1 at the National Football Stadium in Male.
SRI LANKA NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP
Goalkeepers:
Sujan Perera
Prabath Ruwan Arunasiri
Kaveesh Fernando
Defenders:
Chamod Dilshan
Harsha Fernando
Sunil Roshan Appuhamy
Charitha Rathnayake
Duckson Puslas
Asikoor Rahuman
Midfielders:
Mohamed Musthaq
Mohamed Fazal
Marvin Hamilton,
Jude Supan
Chalana Chameera
Kavindu Ishan
Dillon De Silva
Edison Figurado
Aman Faizer
Forwards:
Ahamed Waseem Razeek
Mohamed Aakib
Supun Dananjaya Wijesinghe
Rifkhan Mohamed
Mohamed Shifan
SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: SRI LANKA NATIONAL TEAM FIXTURES
|DATE
|TIME
|FIXTURE
|STADIUM
|October 1
|9:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|National Football Stadium
|October 4
|9:30 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|National Football Stadium
|October 7
|4:30 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka
|National Football Stadium
|October 10
|4:30 PM
|Maldives vs Sri lanka
|National Football Stadium