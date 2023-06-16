‘Never say never’ – Sadio Mane offers Newcastle transfer hope as ex-Liverpool star sees Bayern Munich future questioned

- Senegalese star linked with Magpies
WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international forward bid farewell to the Premier League during the summer of 2022 when completing a move to Bayern Munich - having previously starred for Southampton and Liverpool. A difficult year in Germany is now seeing questions asked of Mane’s future, amid links to teams in England and Saudi Arabia, with the 31-year-old ruling nothing out when asked about Newcastle by politician and Magpies fan Martin Callanan.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane told Callanan when he was asked about the possibility of playing his club football at St James’ Park next season: “Never say never.”
WHAT NEXT? Newcastle are heading back to the Champions League, having secured a top-four finish in 2022-23, and are being linked with a number of marquee additions – with Mane having won the Premier League title during his time in Anfield, while also registering 120 goals through 269 appearances for Liverpool.