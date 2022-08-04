Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich Bundesliga debut: When it is and how to watch

With the Senegalese set for his German elite division bow, GOAL informs you how to catch him in action from Africa

Sadio Mane made a sensational switch to Bayern Munich in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) move after a successful period at Liverpool.

His move to Allianz Arena saw him join compatriot Bouna Sarr, Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui.

The reigning African Player of the Year has played several pre-season matches for the Bavarians, and then in the German Super Cup fixture against RB Leipzig – where he was among the goal scorers.

The question now then is when Mane will make his debut German top-flight bow with Bayern Munich? GOAL has all the information you need.

When will Sadio Mane make his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich?

Mane is set to make his German elite division debut on August 5 against Eintracht Frankfurt, after being included in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

Also expected in the panel are Morocco’s Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer and Benjamin Pavard.

The Senegal international has been described as a global star and is expected to shoulder the club’s goalscoring responsibilities following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Nonetheless, he felt otherwise: “People say that about me, but I don't see myself as a global star at all. I don't know where to start with that phrase,” he told the club website.

“All I care about is being part of the team. I do everything for that. I want to go to the limit for my teammates: score goals, provide assists and win games. I'm here to give my absolute best for Bayern Munich."



Imago Images

How to watch Sadio Mane's Bundesliga debut in Africa

Country TV Station Time Kenya StarTimes (World Football) 9.30 PM Nigeria StarTimes (Sports Life), Canal + 7:30 PM Ghana StarTimes ON, Canal + 6.30 PM South Africa StarTimes (World Football) 8:30 PM Senegal Canal+ 6.30 PM

Where will Sadio Mane play for Bayern Munich?

Following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Mane will be tasked with the role of filling the Poland international’s void having played as a central striker for much of the second half of last season at Liverpool.

A scorer of 344 goals in 374 games for the Bavarians, Lewandowski's boots will take some filling.



Kingsley Coman would be paired with him on the right-hand side, with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry - presuming he is not sold this summer - available in reserve.