Sadio Mane and Joel Matip score in Liverpool demolition of Blackpool

The Senegal and Cameroon internationals had their say in the goals with the Reds rallying back to get the better of the Seasiders

Sadio Mane and Joel Matip were among the scorers as Liverpool came from behind to defeat Blackpool 7-2 in a friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds came into this game on the back of a 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield. Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proving to be the difference for the Gunners both in regular time with his goal and his winning penalty in the shootout.

Jurgen Klopp’s men started this friendly on a bad note again with CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates giving Blackpool the lead in the 15th and 33rd minute respectively.

42' - GOAL! MATIP!



A strong header from Matip who meets a lovely ball from Milner 💪



[1-2] #LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2020

Liverpool clawed one back two minutes to the half-time whistle thanks to Matip.

It was all about the Reds in the second half with Mane levelling the game in the 52nd minute followed by strike partner Roberto Firmino just two minutes later.

Harvey Elliott took the place of Mohamed Salah in the 62nd minute and the English teenager struck seven minutes after his introduction.

52' - GOAL! MANE!



The ball falls to Sadio who eventually puts it in the back of the net 🙌



[2-2] #LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2020

It was 4-2 at this point but Liverpool were hungry for more. Takumi Minamino – who equalised for the Merseysiders in regular time during the Community Shield, got one again. Mane was replaced by Divock Origi and the Kenyan-born Belgian added the sixth in the 85th minute before 18-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg put the final nail in the coffin in the 88th minute.

Liverpool have played two friendlies prior to this against VfB Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg, both games ending 3-0 and 2-2 respectively. Guinea midfielder Naby Keita got a goal in Stuttgart victory and he was again in action against Blackpool for 90 minutes.

Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champions, the first time they have achieved it under the current format and a first since 1990. They kick off their title defense with a home tie against newly-promoted Leeds United next Saturday.