‘Sacking Zidane would be very hasty by Real Madrid’ – Sanchez admits Blancos are looking flat

A Santiago Bernabeu legend concedes that the La Liga champions are not living up to expectations, but he wants a French coach to get things right

Sacking Zinedine Zidane would be a “very hasty” decision by Real Madrid, says Hugo Sanchez, with the Blancos urged to stick with their current coach despite recent struggles for form.

The reigning La Liga champions have found the going tough in 2020-21 at home and abroad.

Inconsistency proved to be an issue at times last season, only for a remarkable post-lockdown run to deliver another domestic crown.

Defending that prize is not going to be easy, with Zidane’s side dropping 13 points through 10 games.

Struggles are also being endured on a European stage, with Madrid in danger of missing out on a place in the last-16 of the Champions League.

A 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last time out has the Blancos sat third in Group B with one game left to take in – against table-topping Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real’s fate remains in their own hands there, while time is on their side in La Liga, but questions are being asked of Zidane’s ongoing presence and his ability to build on successes of the recent past.

He has vowed not to walk away from Santiago Bernabeu, with there a desire on his part to put things right, and Sanchez believes faith should be shown in an iconic Frenchman.

The legendary former Blancos striker told ESPN when quizzed on whether Zidane should be sacked: “No, I don't think so yet; it would be very hasty right now.

“You have to wait until after the remaining [Champions League group] game, which is complicated by being dependent on others.

“There will be a certain pressure, nervousness and obviously waiting for the result against Borussia Monchengladbach, too.”

While calling for patience from Real, Mexican legend Sanchez – who hit 208 goals in 283 appearances for the Blancos in his playing days – concedes that standards are slipping in the Spanish capital.

He added: “There have been serious criticisms of Zidane.

“He is bearing it stoically, but I note his nervousness because his players aren't rising to the expectations placed upon Real Madrid players.”

Real will be back in domestic action against Sevilla on Saturday, before then taking in a crucial home date with Monchengladbach on December 9 which will determine their continental fate.