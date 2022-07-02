Saad Agouzoul: Sochaux sign Morocco defender from Lille

The North African will continue his professional career at the Stade Auguste Bonal following his move from the Mastiffs

Sochaux have confirmed the signing of Saad Agouzoul from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Having completed a loan move at Mouscron, the former Morocco U23 defender penned a three-year contract that will keep him with the Lions Cubs until 2025.

Agouzoul becomes the club’s fifth arrival ahead of the new season following the arrival of Mali international Ibrahim Sissoko.

“Saad Agouzoul, a 24-year-old central defender has signed for three seasons with the FCSM after passing his medical. The Moroccan U23 International previously played at LOSC Lille,” a statement from the club read.

“Agouzoul was born on August 10, 1997, in Marrakech, Morocco. At the age of 13, he joined the ranks of the Kawkab Athletic Club of Marrakech, with which he made his professional debut in 2016/2017.

“The central defender played 17 matches (scoring two goals) the following season in the Moroccan elite division. His remarkable performances saw him become a Moroccan U23 international.”

With Omar Daf in charge of affairs, the African would be hoping to command a regular place in the starting XI as the club chase promotion to the French top-flight next term.

Also, he becomes the tenth African in Sochaux after Sissoko (Mali), Mehdi Jeannin (Algeria), Abdallah Ndour (Senegal), Ousseynou Thioune (Senegal), Joseph Lopy (Senegal), Yann Kitala (Congo), Steve Ambri (Guinea Bissau), Christophe Diedhiou (Senegal), and Algeria’s Samy Faraj.

Having impressed in the Moroccan top-flight, Agouzoul was snapped up by Lille in 2019 – penning a five-year contract with the Mastiffs.

However, he could not break into the club’s main team which prompted his loan move to the Belgian side Mouscron two seasons ago playing in 33 games with a goal to his credit.

During the last campaign, he represented the Lille B side in the French third-tier. There, he was featured in 15 league matches.

On the international scene, the 24-year-old was part of the Atlas Lions' U23 squad that played in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualification matches.

Barring any fitness issues, Agouzoul could make his debut when Sochaux take on UNFP in a club friendly billed for July 8.

Daf’s men were denied promotion to the French top-flight last term as they finished fifth in Ligue 2.