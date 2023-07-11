Ryan Reynolds sends message of support to Wrexham star Ben Tozer following the death of his father

Ryan Reynolds has sent a touching message of support to Wrexham defender Ben Tozer after the death of his father.

Tozer announced his father's passing in a heartfelt statement on social media on Tuesday.

Captioned 'don't leave it too late', he revealed that his dad had been suffering from Leukaemia, and on Sunday was informed that he would require a brain operation.

Despite being told that the operation had gone "positively", on Monday night, Tozer's father suddenly passed away.

"On Saturday, I was told my Dad has Leukaemia but it's treatable," Tozer's full statement read. "On Sunday night, he required a brain operation, which went positively, then last night the unthinkable happened. Sadly, all of this happened because he had left it too late. Unknowingly, he was masking the fact he was [in] complete agony.

"Go and get checked' we regularly said. He was just too scared of what it could be. Thank you, Dad. Our last words together will live with me forever. I love you. I hope we have all done you proud."

Wrexham as a club have already posted a message of support to their captain, who was vital to their promotion from the National League in 2022-23. "So sorry to hear this. Our thoughts are with you and your family," the club said.

Wrexham co-owner Reynolds also took to Twitter to reply, and he simply wrote: "Gut wrenching. Sending so much love to the Tozer family."

Tozer played 51 times across all competitions for Wrexham last season and weighed in with four goals.

He is likely to be a key member of Phil Parkinson's squad once again in League Two as Wrexham aim to achieve back-to-back promotions.