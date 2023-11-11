'Greedy and out of touch' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham blasted for charging more than £150 for club hoodie

Wrexham have been branded as 'greedy' and 'out of touch' after charging more than £150 ($183) for a jumper with the club's crest on it.

Wrexham release winterwear range

Prices of clothing criticised

Sparks debate amongst fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh outfit tweeted photos of some of their players wearing some new winterwear as part of its Macron Athleisure range. Some of the merchandise costs as much as £180 ($220), with others around the £80 ($98) mark. Now, Rich Fay, a senior football writer at the Manchester Evening News and a co-host of the RobRyanRed - Wrexham AFC Podcast, believes this is a "money grab", and wonders if it may start a worrying trend of pricing out fans. Some have agreed with his sentiment but others say this is spreading division amongst supporters who are very much behind club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are on the up. After ending their 15-year stay in the National League with promotion last season, they are pushing for automatic promotion from League Two this term. Owners Reynolds and McElhenney have goals of taking the Red Dragons to the Premier League one day.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in League Two action on Saturday at home to Gillingham.