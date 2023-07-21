Mission accomplished! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see dream realised as Wrexham set to host Wales clash

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have accomplished their mission to host Wales as the national team will play Gibraltar at Wrexham.

Wrexham to host Wales game

First international match since takeover

Will play against Gibraltar in October

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons will return to the world's oldest international ground still in use on October 11 after a gap of more than four years since their last friendly in March 2019, which ended in a 1-0 victory against Trinidad & Tobago with Ben Woodburn scoring the winner. The SToK Cae Ras first hosted an international match on 5 March 1877 when Scotland visited Wales.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the construction of an impressive new 5,500 stand, incorporating hospitality facilities, at the derelict Kop end of the stadium already in full swing, the Football Association of Wales may be inclined to stage more international matches at the home ground of the League Two side. Wrexham are also keen to be a part of the bid to host the 2026 UEFA U19 Euro finals as by that time the £17 million ($25m) stadium renovation work will be completed.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Cymru's men's first team back to the STōK Cae Ras for the first time since the Club's takeover. Rob and Ryan have been clear in the mission statement that they wish to return international football to the world's oldest international football stadium. North Wales is the birthplace of Welsh international football and we are keen to play our part in its future too. We look forward to welcoming the Red Wall to the STōK Cae Ras in October, for what promises to be a brilliant atmosphere," stated Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Footballing action will return to the Racecourse Ground on August 5 when Wrexham kick off their League Two campaign again MK Dons.