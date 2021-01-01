Ryan hints at Arsenal future as loan spell ends

The boyhood Gunners fan has loved his time at Emirates Stadium and may be back for more with Brighton favouring other options in goal

Mat Ryan's short-term loan at Arsenal has come to a close, but the Australian goalkeeper has hinted that he may be back for more at Emirates Stadium in 2021-22.

The 29-year-old, who grew up a Gunners supporter, is due to return to parent club Brighton this summer.

However he is down the pecking order at the Amex Stadium and only tied to a contract to 2022, which means a permanent return to north London could be on the cards.

What has been said?

Ryan wrote on Twitter, saying: "Have had a blast with this last chapter experiencing all that’s been involved in representing Arsenal. Have learnt so much and enjoyed every minute of it.

"To the many great people around the club whom I’ve had the pleasure of associating with, thank you for making me feel welcome and making the transition into the family a very easy one, I look forward to continuing the relationships well into the future. Excited for what the future will bring."

1/2

Have had a blast with this last chapter experiencing all that’s been involved in representing @arsenal. Have learnt so much and enjoyed every minute of it. To the many great people around the club whom I’ve had the pleasure of associating with, pic.twitter.com/FQYEcm01EC — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) May 24, 2021 2/2



thank you for making me feel welcome and making the transition into the family a very easy one, I look forward to continuing the relationships well into the future. Excited for what the future will bring. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/FQ1pFQgNWz — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) May 24, 2021

Would Arsenal be keen on a deal?

Mikel Arteta moved to snap Ryan up during the winter window as another experienced option between the sticks.

Bernd Leno has remained first-choice for Arsenal, but questions are being asked of his ongoing presence. Even if the German were to stay on, a reliable alternative would still be required.

Ryan has made no secret of the fact that he would welcome an opportunity to prolong his association with the Gunners, as he has been living a boyhood dream.

Article continues below

Given that he is approaching the final year of his deal at Brighton, with Robert Sanchez now No 1, Arteta may be able to put a cut-price deal in place if there is another agreement to be reached.

Across his initial spell at Arsenal, Ryan made three Premier League appearances, keeping one clean sheet from a win, draw and defeat.

