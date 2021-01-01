Rwanda vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Amavubi and the Cranes will renew their rivalry yet again when they clash in the group stage of the competition on Monday night

Uganda and Rwanda will face off in their Group C opener of the African Nations Championship in what is seen as the Eastern African derby on Monday.

Uganda’s Johnathan McKinstry will come up against a team he coached in 2016 as he aims to guide the Cranes to the knockout stage for the first time since they made their Chan debut in 2011.

Vincent Mashami, who worked as McKinstry’s assistant before, is in charge of Amavubi who are making their fourth appearance in the competition after beating Ethiopia in the qualifiers.

Game Rwanda vs Uganda Date Monday, January 18, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Uganda TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Uganda, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania).

Outside (Uganda) TV channel Online stream KBC (Kenya) and Azam TV (Tanzania) NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Rwanda squad Goalkeepers Yves Kimenyi, Eric ‘Bakame’ Ndayishimiye, Olivier Kwizera, Umar Rwabugiri. Defenders Thierry Manzi, Ange Mutsinzi, Hervé Rugwiro, Aimable Nsabimana, Fitina Omborenga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Eric Rutanga, Claude Niyomugabo, Faustin Usengimana, Bayisenge Emery. Midfielders Olivier ‘Seif’ Niyonzima, Eric Ngendahimana, Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana, Eric Nsabimana, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, Djabel Manishimwe, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Rachid Kalisa. Forwards Lague Byiringiro, Ernest Sugira, Danny Usengimana, Bertrand Iradukunda, Osée Iyabivuze, Justin Mico, Jacques Tuyisenge, Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

When he picked his final squad, Mashami surprised many after he dropped Police FC’s Patrick Sibomana and Ally Serumogo of SC Kiyovu.

His squad was also dominated by APR players who had participated in the Caf Champions League and were eliminated by Gor Mahia in the preliminary round.

AS Kigali were also saliently represented although their players joined camp late after eliminating Uganda’s KCCA FC in the Confederation Cup’s first round.

Probable XI for Rwanda: Kwizera, Mutsinzi, Usengimana, Bayisenge, Niyomugabo, Ruboneka, Nsabimana, Hakizimana, Tuyisenge, Mico, Sugira.

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Lukwago Charles, Mutakubwa Joel, Alionzi Legason Nafian, Ikara Tom. Defenders Hassan Muhamud, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Mujuzi Mustafa, Ssenjobe Eric, Iguma Denis, Willa Paul, Lwaliwa Halid, Mbowa Paul Patrick. Midfielders Mawejje Tonny, Kagimu Shafik Kuchi, Anukani Bright, Kyeyune Saidi, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Watambala Abdu Karim. Forwards Ojera Joakim, Brian Aheebwa, Ocen Ben, Viane Ssekajugo, Orit Ibrahim, Muhammad Shaban, Karisa Milton.

Since the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League top scorer Steven Mukwala was dropped from the final squad, McKinstry is expected to field either Brian Aheebwa of KCCA or Viane Ssekajugo of Wakiso Giants to help get goals for the Cecafa champions.

The Cranes experienced an impressive build-up ahead of the tournament, drawing 1-1 with Cameroon, beating Zambia and Niger 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Ssenjobe, Iguma, Mbowa, Lwaliwa, Byaruhanga, Mawejje, Anukani, Ssekajugo, Orit, Aheebwa.