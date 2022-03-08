Russia-Ukraine: Another Nigerian footballer escapes warzone

Nigerian footballer Bright Essien has secured safe passage out of Ukraine amidst the Russian advance within the Eastern European country, the 19-year-old has told GOAL.

The teenager, who is currently on the books of Peremoga Dnipro, finally moved on from the city of Ternopil – where he was based when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began – to the Ukrainian border, before crossing into Hungary.

“I’m now in Hungary seeking shelter, but the accommodation here is very expensive,” Essien told GOAL. “I’ve been changing location since I came.

“I would appreciate if anyone can help in any way, I want to leave here to Germany, but the accommodation there is the problem – I need somewhere there to settle first.”

Essien, who has been in Ukraine since 2019, previously outlined to GOAL his concerns about fellow Nigerians trapped in the Eastern European country, but reaffirmed his desire not to return to his homeland as he continues to pursue his career overseas.

The winger joins London-born Viv Solomon-Otabor, who departed his club side Rukh Lviv before making the journey back to the United Kingdom earlier in the month, in securing passage from Ukraine although the location of youngster Michael Obamina – who spoke to GOAL earlier in the conflict – is not currently known.

Essien was left stranded in Ukraine after his teammates at Peremoga Dnipro departed for a mid-season training camp in Turkey, leaving him behind in Ternopil, the city where the youngster studies.

“In Kyiv, what I’ve been seeing is so devastating,” Essien continued. “There have been missiles dropping, and any time the siren rings it means that there’s a rocket in the air coming towards Ukraine, around Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, or the western part of Ukraine.

“I don’t have funds, my parents don’t have any possible way to send me money from Nigeria.”

Essien had also discussed his options for departing Ukraine and potential routes he could take ahead of his planned evacuation.

“They’re saying that it’s very difficult for foreigners to get through on the Poland border, but I hear that there are different borders – four borders – that we could go through.

“However, there are so many people on the borders, trying to get through, that I’ve heard it could take days [to cross],” he continued. “Slovakia, Romania and Hungary are taking care of foreigners coming in, and they give you time to stay in the country before you have to go back to your various countries.”

GOAL have also been in touch with midfielder Henry Tedum Paago of FC Trostianets, another of the six Nigerians who found themselves in Ukraine at the onset of conflict, who remains stranded in the north east of the country.