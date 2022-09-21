Russia banned from Euro 2024 qualifying by UEFA due to Ukraine invasion

Russia have been banned from Euro 2024 qualifying following the military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA has confirmed.

Tournament set to take place in Germany

UEFA confirm Russia will not be there

Qualification draw scheduled for October 9

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA has announced that Russia will be barred from competing in Euro 2024 qualification. All Russian teams are currently suspended from football due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Russian football federation appealed their suspension back in July, only for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold the decision. Football has almost universally condemned the invasion, with Poland star Robert Lewandowski set to wear a Ukrainian captain's armband at the World Cup this winter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Russia's men's team were also banned from competing in the 2022 World Cup, foregoing their qualification playoff place. The women's side were similarly barred from Euro 2022, being replaced by Portugal in the competition proper.

WHAT THEY SAID: "All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022," a UEFA statement read. "Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw."

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? The rest of the Euro 2024 qualification draw will proceed as normal on October 9 in Frankfurt.