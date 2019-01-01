Russia banned from 2022 World Cup as part of anti-doping sanctions

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) have stung the country with a four-year ban from all major sporting events, including the 2020 Olympic Games

Russia will be barred from competing at the 2022 World Cup, with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) hitting the nation with a four-year ban from all major sporting events.

Along with football’s showpiece event, which is due to head to Qatar in three years’ time, the Russian flag and anthem will also be missing from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Athletes who can prove that they have no association with those implicated by the doping scandal will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Wada’s executive committee made the decision to take action against Russia at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

There is a 21-day window in which to appeal the verdict.

