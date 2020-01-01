African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Milan reject PSG’s €30m offer for Bennacer

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Milan reject PSG offer for Bennacer

AC Milan have rejected PSG’s €30 million offer for midfielder Ismael Bennacer, Le 10 Sport claimed.

Thanks to his outstanding performances this season, Bennacer is a target for the Ligue 1 champions who are looking to bolster their midfield options.

The Algeria international joined Milan for €16m from Empoli last summer and his contract runs until June 2024.

Traore attracting interest from Betis & Bayer Leverkusen

Bertrand Traore could be nearing his exit at Lyon with several clubs indicating interest in his signing.

Foot Mercato reported that Real Betis, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United are among the clubs who have enquired about the availability of the Burkina Faso international.

Traore scored just a goal in 23 Ligue 1 outings this season, and he is tied to the Groupama Stadium until 2022.

Atletico offer Partey in Oxlade-Chamberlain swap deal want

Atletico Madrid want to swap Thomas Partey with Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Sun.

The Ghanaian midfielder, valued at around £45 million, is considered as Arsenal's top transfer target but the Spanish club doubt if the Gunners would match their asking price.

Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing Partey and they are eyeing a swap deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has three years left on his Liverpool contract.

Berahino aims for West Brom return

Saido Berahino is ready to return to West Bromwich Albion if the Championship club seek his services.

The Burundi star has rediscovered his form at Zulte Waregem with six goals after 18 games in the Belgian First Division A this season and he is ready to return to the Hawthorns, where he started his football career.

Berahino joined West Brom as a youngster in 2004 and spent 13 years at the club before joining Stoke City in 2017.

"100 per cent. I love West Brom," he told Sky Sports.

"I still support them, I still follow their games, my friend plays for them. If they came back for me, 100 per cent I would go back. 100 per cent."