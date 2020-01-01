African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Naby Keita linked with Liverpool exit

Keita linked with Liverpool exit

Naby Keita could be on his way out of Liverpool to reunite with his former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick, according to Milan Live

Rangnick has been tipped to succeed Stefano Pioli at AC Milan next season and he is keen to sign the Guinean midfielder, who has struggled with injuries since joining the Reds in 2018.

Keita has started only four Premier League matches this term as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the forthcoming weeks.

Boateng in line for Besiktas contract extension

Besiktas will hand Kevin-Prince Boateng a permanent deal if he plays at least 45 minutes in 10 games before the end of the season.

The Ghanaian forward joined the Turkish Super Lig side on loan from Fiorentina in January, and he is three games short of the target after scoring two goals in seven league appearances so far.

"He played one, his contract will be extended if he plays 45 more minutes in 9 games. There will be no rental fee, we will only pay the full salary next season," one of the club's directors, Emre Kocadag was quoted as saying by Ghana Soccernet.

Zungu set to leave Amiens

Bongani Zungu is aiming for a new challenge following Amiens' relegation from Ligue 1.

According to Courrier Picard via Kick Off, the South Africa international is attracting interest from foreign clubs and also Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Earlier this year, Zungu was close to completing a deadline day move to La Liga outfit Mallorca but the move fell through.

Elneny wants England return after Besiktas pay dispute

Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny does not want an extended loan deal at Besiktas due to an ongoing payment dispute with the club.

Turkish Football reported that the dispute almost resulted in the termination of Elneny's contract but he agreed to finish the current season with the Black Eagles.

The Egypt international has two years left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and he plans to continue his career in England.

Spurs made January offer for Diallo

Habib Diallo could leave Metz when the summer transfer window opens as his agent revealed a January approach from Tottenham Hotspur.

Diallo was one of the outstanding African stars in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 12 goals in 26 outings to help the Maroons keep their top-flight status.

Leicester City and Crystal Palace are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old Senegal striker.

“Already last January, there was an offer from Tottenham," Thierno Seydi told the Agence de Presse Senegalaise.

“Now he has received an exit voucher, and as soon as the European markets open, it should settle down.”