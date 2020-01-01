African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Choupo-Moting to leave PSG at the end of his contract

Choupo-Moting to leave PSG at the end of his contract

Cameroon captain Eric Choupo-Moting will leave French champions PSG when his contract expires on June 30, according to reports in France.

The 31-year-old is considered surplus to requirements in the French capital after scoring five goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season.

Choupo-Moting made a shock move to PSG from Championship club Stoke City in 2018.

Dortmund hoping to keep Hakimi

Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep Achraf Hakimi beyond his two-year loan from Real Madrid.

The Morocco full-back has been outstanding for the BVB since his signing two years ago and has contributed nine goals and 10 assists so far this campaign.

Amid his uncertain future, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc revealed Hakimi will return to Madrid at the end of the season.

"The contractual situation is clear, he will return to Real Madrid for the time being. We will still try to make sure he can play with us next season, but it is too early to discuss that now," Zorc said ahead of Saturday’s league trip to Dusseldorf.

Rennes & Valladolid reach agreement for Salisu

Mohammed Salisu could be on his way to France after Rennes reach an agreement with Real Valladolid for his transfer.

RMC Sport claimed the clubs agreed a transfer fee of around €12 million which is roughly the Ghana international's release clause.

The breakthrough in negotiation means Rennes can proceed to hold talks with Salisu over personal terms.

PSG make contact for Zaha move

PSG have made contact with Wilfried Zaha’s agent to indicate their interest in signing the Crystal Palace star.

90min reported that his agent Pini Zahavi has been contacted over a potential transfer with the Ivorian talisman considered as a replacement for Neymar who has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Zaha recruited Zahavi as his new agent after parting ways with Will Salthouse following the breakdown of a proposed move to Arsenal last summer.