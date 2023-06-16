Ruben Dias was sick in Jack Grealish’s mum’s handbag! Ederson reveals two shots left Man City defender feeling green during Treble celebrations

Ederson has revealed that Ruben Dias was sick into Jack Grealish’s mum’s handbag after taking two shots in Manchester City’s Treble celebrations.

Blues won three trophies in 2022-23

Have been celebrating in style

Some players struggled to keep pace

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola’s squad took in an epic party – one that extended over several days – following their Champions League final triumph against Inter. From Istanbul to Manchester via Ibiza, City players set about drinking Europe dry after adding a European crown to the Premier League and FA Cup titles that they had already won. Grealish was very much at the heart of the carnage, but some of his team-mates struggled to keep pace – especially those that usually favour a teetotal existence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ederson has told TNT Sports of City’s celebrations and how Portuguese defender Dias required a makeshift bucket after being left feeling a little green: “After a very exhausting and incredible season, only United had managed to do it, of course we have to enjoy and let our emotions out. These are months of intense work. Who drinks, drinks. 99% of the group drank, enjoyed it. Many players ended only on Monday. That’s part of it. Got to enjoy the good times.

“The missing 1% is Nathan Ake, there are others who don’t drink, but they made an exception. Dias went to make that exception, but it didn't work out for him. Two shots and he blew it all out. Coincidentally, it was all in Jack Grealish's mother's purse!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dias earned the right to let his hair down during City’s celebrations, with the commanding centre-half taking in 43 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL/IG:jackgrealish

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dias is now on international duty with Portugal, as they prepare to face Bosnia and Iceland in Euro 2024 qualification, while City have learned that the defence of their Premier League title in 2023-24 will be opened against Burnley – meaning that club legend Vincent Kompany, who is now in charge of the Clarets, will be faced once again.