Roy Keane reveals his Super Bowl pick as Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles collide

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has delivered his verdict on the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash in Arizona.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night and former United captain Keane has revealed who he thinks will win the illustrious game. Speaking to Micah Richards on Sky Sports he said: "It's a hard one to call but maybe just the Eagles. I just think overall they are maybe a slightly better team but of course Kansas have a unbelievable quarterback, but I'll go with the Eagles."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keane, who also expressed his regret over being unable to attend the Super Bowl, is a big NFL fan and was spotted late last year at one of the franchise's games held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. A fan approached him for a selfie but Keane denied him in brutal fashion.