WHAT HAPPENED? United shared a teasing video of club legend Keane at Old Trafford on social media on Monday. The Irishman is rarely involved with the Premier League giants these days but emerged from the shadows in a short clip, seemingly wearing United's new third kit. Now, Adidas has revealed that the 2023/24 jersey is on sale from today (Tuesday, August 8) and for the first time in more than 50 years the shirt will feature United's Red Devil inspired by the 1909 cup-winning kit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the first time the devil appears singularly on the jersey and Adidas worked with United on a short film featuring former club captain Keane. The design is complimented by the famous adidas three stripes along each sleeve in white and completed with a red ribbed crew neck collar.

Adidas say the on-field version of the short is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. While the kit version for fans features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Inigo Turner, Design Director for adidas Football apparel, said: “With a history steeped in success, we have many Manchester United kits to take inspiration from. For this season’s third kit, the 1909 jersey was the catalyst for that inspiration – which also provided the perfect backdrop to amplify the club’s famous identity – the Red Devil. This design is intentionally understated, taking its cues from present day streetwear trends, with its cloud white background carefully chosen to let the Red Devil shine and inspire fire on the pitch. We know the importance of this identity to the Manchester United fanbase and we’re proud to give fans a design that is just as much at home on the streets, as it is on the pitch.”

WHAT NEXT? United's Premier League season begins on August 14 against Wolves.