Rooney names Messi & Argentina as his favourites for World Cup glory in Qatar

Wayne Rooney hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest and has chosen Argentina to lift the World Cup for the third time in Qatar.

Rooney picks Argentina over Brazil

Believes Copa America win will boost morale

Picks Messi as the greatest

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international believes that Argentina are no longer a one-man show as Messi has enough good players to support him in his endeavours, making them the favourites to win the World Cup over Brazil. Rooney also believes that Argentina's Copa America win in 2021, beating Brazil to the title, has not only given the team confidence but has also relieved the pressure on the players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me, Argentina are the favourites. Unlike in 2018, they have plenty of good, solid players around Lionel Messi such as Lautaro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and of course Ángel Di María. Winning the Copa America last year will have given them confidence and has taken a bit of pressure off them. The climate will suit them too," he stated in an interview with The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney has also claimed that Messi is the best player in history, even better than Diego Maradona. Whereas, the former Manchester United striker has restricted Cristiano Ronaldo to just being a goalscorer.

"Everyone has different views on Messi and Ronaldo but I have said many times that I think Messi is the best. I have watched lots of videos of Diego Maradona, who was a similar player, but Messi is better. He has everything — the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists — whereas Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer," he added.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The Albiceleste will start their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia.