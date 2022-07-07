Ronaldo transfer: Man Utd star told Real Madrid return is 'best option' by Portugal team-mate Fonte

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been given advice on his next move after deciding to seek a way out of Old Trafford

A return to Real Madrid would be the "best" option for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to his Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte, who has weighed in on the speculation surrounding the wantaway Manchester United superstar's future.

United's pre-season preparations have been disrupted by the news of Ronaldo pushing for a transfer, with GOAL confirming that the 37-year-old wishes to continue playing Champions League football.

Ronaldo has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but Fonte believes he would be better off retracing his steps again if he does end up leaving Old Trafford.

Could Ronaldo return to Madrid?

Lille defender Fonte, who plays with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at international level, thinks a second stint at Madrid would be the ideal move for the veteran striker.

Ronaldo lifted four Champions League titles and became the Blancos' all-time record scorer between 2009 and 2018, before departing for Juventus.

Whether or not he'd be welcomed back at Santiago Bernabeu is another matter, however, as Fonte admitted while speaking to talkSPORT: “Would he go back to Madrid? That would be, for him, the best.

“If they want him back or not, that’s a different question.”

Ronaldo is a 'serial winner' & 'needs to be winning trophies'

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from Manchester United training for the third straight day 😳



United still don't know if he plans to join the club's pre-season tour. pic.twitter.com/qxQG4yV9uM — GOAL News (@GoalNews) July 6, 2022

Fonte revealed last year that he has regularly tried to convince Ronaldo to join him at Lille, but he knows deep down that his compatriot is motivated by playing at the highest possible level.

The Portuguese centre-half says United's failure to offer a prized asset such a platform will certainly have influenced his decision to try and seal a departure, as he added: "What I do know is that the man loves the Champions League.

“He believes it is the best competition in the world and knows how he has to perform to win Ballons d’Or.

“Talking about Man United, I think they really have a good coach. I’ve played twice against Ajax and I was really impressed with the way they played and their philosophy.

“He needs to be winning trophies and competing for trophies for the Ballon d’Or.

“He is a serial winner, as everyone knows. He might be looking at the squad and thinking, ‘Am I going to be able to win some trophies this year?’

“Maybe he doesn’t believe it. I don’t know. Only he can say.”

