Ronaldo transfer agreement 'not limited to football', confirms Al-Nassr president

Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club is "not just limited to football".

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks of speculation, Ronaldo has finally been confirmed as an Al-Nassr player, putting pen to paper on a mammoth contract through to 2025 which reportedly sees him become the best-paid player in the world. In what seems like an unfathomable amount of money, Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar has claimed the agreement goes beyond football.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking alongside the 37-year-old in a press conference, he explained: "The agreement with Ronaldo is not limited to football, as it will support the Academy of the club that we intend to build, in addition to showing our history and bringing its fame to football fans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He continued, shedding some light on the eye-watering contract Ronaldo has penned: "The agreement is commercially beneficial for us in terms of profitability. In the next few days you will learn many things."

Before the move was confirmed, many reports suggested that Ronaldo's agreement with Al-Nassr will run for seven years, with the Portuguese star set to stay on in an ambassadorial role after his playing career comes to an end. Ronaldo himself commented on the 'vision' he sees developing upon signing for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While it is unclear what the long-term future holds for Ronaldo, Al-Nassr's first priority will be getting Ronaldo integrated with the team ahead of his debut debut, with fans in Saudi Arabia desperate to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in action.