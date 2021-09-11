Ronaldo scores on second Man Utd debut - 12 years after his last goal for Red Devils

The Portuguese gave the Old Trafford faithful what they had come to see by finding the target twice against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo needed just one half of football to get back among the goals for Manchester United, with the Portuguese superstar netting on his second debut for the club.

It looked like being a frustrating opening 45 minutes for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner against Newcastle, but Old Trafford erupted in stoppage-time when the deadlock was finally broken.

The vast majority of those in attendance were there to witness the return of a prodigal son, and he did not disappoint when giving the masses what they wanted.

How did Ronaldo's goal come about?

The 36-year-old, who was handed a started berth by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer , took a while to get his eye back in after 12 years away from a Premier League stage.

A couple of half-chances passed him by early on, with one wild swing with his left foot drawing ironic cheers and a knowing smile from United's No.7.

He was, however, to show in the closing stages of the first half that he has lost none of his touch in front of goal.

Mason Greenwood drifted inside off the right flank and hit a hopeful shot that took the slightest of deflections.

That was enough to put Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman off and he could only spill the ball to the feet of Ronaldo, who reacted quickest inside the six-yard box for a tap-in.

When was Ronaldo's last Premier League goal?

Ronaldo hit 84 Premier League goals for United during his first stint with the club.

The last of those came in a derby date with Manchester City on May 10, 2009.

12y 124d - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first Premier League goal since May 2009 (v Man City); his gap of 12 years and 124 days between goals is the second-longest between two strikes by any player in the competition's history, after Matt Jackson (13y 187d, 1993-2006). Gift. pic.twitter.com/K071k8T1LW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

Some 12 years later and an all-time great is back in the groove, with Newcastle unable to contain his very obvious threat.

They did restore parity in the 56th minute through Javier Manquillo, but they were not level for long.

What was Ronaldo's second goal like?

With Solskjaer's side looking for a hero to step up on a day that a wave of optimism poured down from the stands, Ronaldo was - as is often the case - the man to step up.

He was given another helping hand by Woodman when grabbing his second of the game in the 62nd minute, but he and the rest of his team-mates cared little about that.

Article continues below

Ronaldo was sent racing through on goal by Luke Shaw, with a perfectly weighted pass taking him into the area.

He got his head down and fired goalwards with his left boot, with the ball slipping between Woodman's legs and into the back of the net.

36 - Cristiano Ronaldo (36y 218d) is the oldest player to score a brace in a Premier League match since Graham Alexander for Burnley against Hull in April 2010 (38y 182d). Restored. https://t.co/W2q2EEnrOG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

Further reading