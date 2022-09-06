Was Ronaldo to Napoli ever an option? Serie A giants lift lid on Man Utd transfer rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo made a push to leave Manchester United over the summer, but was a transfer to Napoli ever a realistic possibility?

Portuguese wanted out of Old Trafford

Linked with clubs across Europe

Now stuck on the bench for Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar made it clear that he wanted out of Old Trafford in order to grace the Champions League in 2022-23 while also competing for major honours. Various landing spots were mooted, including in Serie A, but the window closed with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has told Il Napolista when asked if his side made an approach for Ronaldo: “It is bad to extinguish the dreams of the fans, but there has never been a real negotiation. We are very close to our players, we consider the team very competitive.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was also linked with Roma at one stage, as the ex-Juventus star saw a return to Italy speculated on, while the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting and Paris Saint-Germain were thrown into the mix.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having seen the deadline pass with no deal done, the 37-year-old forward has found himself stuck on the bench at United – with only one Premier League start to his name this season.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have won their last four Premier League games, having lost four in a row before that. They last won five consecutive league games in April 2021, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Erik ten Hag has maintained that Ronaldo will have a role to play for the Red Devils in the current campaign, but he is currently favouring other options – with Antony another attacking recruit to have been added to the Old Trafford ranks.