The Portugal forward was asked about his next move as the national side prepare to take on Hungary in their first group game of Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has said whatever happens this summer will be "for the best" amid reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

After a difficult season with the Serie A side the Portugal international has been linked with a transfer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both touted as potential destinations.

The 36-year-old refused to commit his future to the Italian side as he prepares to face Hungary in Portugal’s opening game at Euro 2020.

What was said?

Ronaldo was asked if the speculation linking him with moves to Man Utd and PSG would affect him at the tournament.

He replied: “I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best, regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match.”

Why are there reports he could leave?

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin in recent months, with it suggested that the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

Goal undertstands that Juve officials are convinced that the Portuguese is exploring his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

What else was said?

During the press conference held in Budapest ahead of their opening Group F game Ronaldo was asked about how his form compares to when he was younger.

He replied: “On a personal level I’m not the same player I was 18 or 10 years ago, or even five years ago - we keep adjusting.

Article continues below

“The most intelligent thing about a football player is the ability to adjust. I’m more mature and if a player wants to play for many, many years then they have to be able to adjust.

"The numbers speak for themselves, from 18 to 36 I’ve learnt to adjust and adapt and I‘ve always been able to win and on an individual and collective level with the teams I have played for. I have adjusted all along in my career.”

Further reading