Ronaldo is greater than Messi, fans reignite GOAT debate after Manchester United star's hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur has reawakened the Greatest of All Time Debate amongst fans on social media.

The Portugal international was in excellent form against Antonio Conte’s team as he propelled Manchester United to a hard-fought 3-2 triumph in Saturday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.

With his heroics against Spurs, Ronaldo became the second oldest player to score an English topflight treble at 37 years and 35 days.

Also, he has now scored thrice in a match in each of the last 13 seasons of his club career (every season since 2009-10), with his treble today his 49th career hat-trick at club level.

That inspired football enthusiasts to storm social media to continue the unending GOAT debate, with many stating that the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward is the greatest ever and not Argentina international Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo proving once again he can do bits at 37 — 🚩 (@lxlxnnxik) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo had a 6 game scoring drought and is tied for second in the premier league for most goals. At 37 years old wtf. 🐐 — danzo (@hidingfromdafbi) March 12, 2022

At 37 he's still banging goals. What the younger ones can't even do — begzee_begz (@North_Mayor) March 12, 2022

Hat trick without penalty At 37. Ronaldo na baba... if e easy, tell your Goat, make hin do ham pic.twitter.com/E3DnW0wYJo — Stop War🙏 🇺🇦 🇷🇺 (@SirFeliks_) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo finally gets a good rest and delivers dis MASTERCLASS



He needs more REST in between games

He can't play all games at 37 years



‼️‼️#CristianoRonaldo #CR7𓃵 #MUNTOT #EPL #MaguireOut — BOSCORAMOS (@boscoramos100) March 12, 2022

History repeats its slf💪👆

The king is a...ng like wine🥂

Long live cristiano .

What a hatrick at 37 pic.twitter.com/tAKmsyPWAz — Yahaya Dalima (@DalimaYahaya) March 12, 2022

What Ronaldo does at 37 years of age is unbelievable — Dale Bloomfield (@Bloomers5) March 12, 2022

Cr7 at 37 the man should be crowned king of soccer ⚽️ what a performance from him….. he is extra ordinary mehn — Cartel kickers (sneakers plug)🦅🛍🛒 (@Iam_ojedre) March 12, 2022

At 37 Ronaldo and LeBron James will make you believe that age is just a number 😊 #CR7𓃵 #Ronaldo — oluwadamilola (@Damoski_III) March 12, 2022

At 37,in the EPL 🙌🐐🐐 — begzee_begz (@North_Mayor) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo still the best player in the world at 37 years old — Quick Mcdraw (@moneymanadrian) March 12, 2022

Even at Ronaldo's heroics, some fans are adamant and they claim Messi is the greatest footballer ever.

Still won't change the fact that messi is the undisputed GOAT🐐 — 𝘼𝙢𝙞𝙩 (@Am1tmgd) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo could score 5 goals in every game until the end of the season and Messi will still be the GOAT. End of discussion. — Padraig Mallon (@padraigmallon2) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo is great, Messi still the GOAT My GOAT — Karnain (@Karnainkong) March 12, 2022

Messi is still the GOAT!!!! — Bondzie (@scar__faceee) March 12, 2022

messi still the goat btw — joebatty._ (@JoeBatty7) March 12, 2022

Messi still be the GOAT ! — the Chelsea guy🧢 (@stil_gka) March 12, 2022

Messi still remains the GOAT 🐐! — Rasa. q 💿 (@hardams10) March 12, 2022

Messi still the goat tho. — BoBo T👌 (@opeoluwa09) March 12, 2022

That’s crazy messi is still the undisputed goat — Bavarian 🇩🇪 (@iiMiaSanMia) March 12, 2022

Messi still the GOAT 🐐 — WANCHAN GUY (W.G) // NWATA ANAYO EZE 1 (@GBENGAGHIZZY) March 12, 2022

Small small hattrick man u fans are allover TL making noise please win the champion and premier otherwise Messi is still the goat — Unvaccinated💥💥Ugandan 💥 (@kyagulanyijacob) March 12, 2022

Having in mind that Messi has failed to find the net in his last six games across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, Ronaldo's man-of-the-match performance is an opportunity for a few to launch a jibe at the 34-year-old.



Who’s Messi — michujoshua (@OgwangJoshua02) March 12, 2022

Messi fans are always obsessed with Ronaldo — Facts (@Wizkid79597041) March 12, 2022

curious to see what messi’s doing at 37 — Ace (@AceWznn) March 12, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is absolutely incredible, a hat-trick at 37. 807 career goals, becoming all time goal scorer in football history. A Manchester United king, Argentina pride #manto #CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/VyQe2Eo741 — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) March 12, 2022

Can your goat ever score a hattrick at 37! #CR7𓃵 — Ugorji Chijioke (@euchix) March 12, 2022

Messi fans have had a bad week!!#CR7𓃵 no matter what!



At 37! — aApeXaRtisT (@xs_rsa) March 12, 2022

Messi will always be 2nd to this guy . At 37 and with 75% rubbish players at United . This guy is a real GOAT . — Dayo kazeem (@darkchild2691) March 12, 2022







Who do you think is the greatest footballer of all time? Let us know in the comments.