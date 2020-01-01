Ronaldo ‘happy’ at Juventus & chasing down more records after hitting 1,000 games

The superstar Portuguese forward believes he is in the best place at this stage of his career, with there no thoughts of moving on any time soon

Cristiano Ronaldo is “happy” at Juventus and is looking to chase down more records before considering a move away from the Serie A giants.

The Portuguese forward linked up with the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018, with the decision taken to bring a memorable nine-year stint at Real Madrid to a close.

Despite now being 35 years of age, Ronaldo has been able to maintain his remarkable standards in Italy – with 53 goals recorded in 74 appearances.

He remains under contract in Turin until 2022 and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is giving no thought to another change of scenery.

"I'm happy," Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

"I'm in the best club in Italy, I'm playing alongside the best players. I'm happy we won trophies last year - and this year I hope to win as well.

"As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy."

Ronaldo continues to re-write the history books with Juve, with the target found in 11 successive Serie A appearances, and has also reached 1,000 competitive outings for club and country.

An all-time great is pleased to have hit another notable landmark, but hopes to have many more records left in him.

He added: "It's a good achievement.

"One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off.

"It is not easy to do 1000 games at 35 years old. I'm so happy. It's nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more.

"It's good, it's a good number but the most important thing was to win the game and be on top of the league."

"The records come. I have many records. It comes in a natural way. To be honest, I am not worried about that.

"I have records better than this one but if I [get more], I will be happy. But this is not my priority. My priority is to play well, to win games."

Ronaldo and Juve will not be in action this weekend as their eagerly-anticipated clash with fellow title hopefuls Inter has been postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.